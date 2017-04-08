Brendan O'Carroll has taken the sitcom world by storm with Mrs Brown's Boys; now the BBC have given Agnes Brown her own talk show! Here’s everything you need to know about All Round to Mrs Brown's…

When is All Round To Mrs Brown’s on TV?

The next episode will be broadcast on Saturday 8th April at 9.15pm on BBC1.

How will the show work?

It’s a slightly different format to most talk shows. And Agnes won’t even be presenting: her daughter Cathy (played by Jennifer Gibney, Brendan O'Carroll's husband. Yes, it's complicated) will take the lead as host, sitting down to talk to the celebs for her very own video blog while her mammy watches over proceedings.

The twist is, each guest will also bring their own 'mammy' along – they’ll be interviewed by Mrs Brown in the kitchen.

Who are the guests, and what can we expect?