Line of Duty writer Jed Mercurio is notoriously ruthless when it comes to killing off key characters in his cop thriller.

In series three, Sergeant Danny Waldron – played by Daniel Mays – died in the very first episode, and Jason Watkins’s Tim Ifield didn’t fare much better in the current series, being found dead and relieved of several fingers in episode two.

But would Mercurio – who is set to appear this Sunday at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival – take it one step further, and kill off a series regular like Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure or Martin Compston?

Compston - who plays DS Steve Arnott on the anti-corruption squad AC-12 - told the i newspaper that Mercurio nearly bumped off his character in the past. When asked if he would kill off a series regular, Mercurio simply replied: “Yeah, definitely."

“A lot of returning television series operate around an equilibrium where it’s the same characters every week," he added. “We take the audience outside of its comfort zone.”

This Saturday 8 April, Jed Mercurio and the Line of Duty cast Thandie Newton, Adrian Dunbar and Craig Parkinson will be talking about the series and revealing behind-the-scenes clips at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival.

