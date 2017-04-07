Formula 1 2017 TV coverage guide: Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai

The F1 season zoomed off the starting line with Sebastian Vettel taking the podium’s top place at the Australian Grand Prix last week. But can his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton come out on top this time round?

Find out where to watch the opening race of the 2017 live on TV below.

Qualifying: Saturday 8th April

Coverage is live on Sky Sports F1 from 7am (Start-time 8am). Highlights are on Channel 4 from 1pm.

Race day: Sunday 9th April

Live coverage is on Sky Sports F1 from 6.30am (race starts at 7am). Highlights are on Channel 4 from 2.30pm.

Where else can I follow the Chinese Grand Prix?

BBC Radio 5 Live has race day coverage from 6.30am on Sunday.

Formula 1 2017 race calendar and TV schedule