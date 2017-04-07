The Lethal Weapon cops are back! But not in the form of Mel Gibson and Danny Glover. The new Fox TV comedy-drama series instead follows a rebooted version of LAPD duo Riggs and Murtaugh. Here’s all you need to know about the series now being broadcast on ITV1…

What time is Lethal Weapon on TV tonight?

The next episode is on ITV1 9pm Friday 7th March.

What can I expect from the episode?

It’s just as well that Lethal Weapon has its charming side, because it’s sexist and obsessed with fast cars to a degree that makes The Professionals look postmodern. Tonight’s opening scene features a scantily clad model running at night down a Bel-Air boulevard, screaming helplessly in her negligee as a Ferrari chases her – and then impales her against a palm tree.



It’s the nasty preface to a daft case full of many more scantily clad women and fast cars, as well as that old fallback of US cop shows – the flashy git with an English accent. The subplots are more interesting, and that funny, eager-to-please lab guy makes the most of his screen time.

Who’s in the cast?

Clayne Crawford takes on the Mel Gibson role of Martin Riggs, a Navy SEAL-turned-police officer from El Paso, Texas. And Damon Wayans is Danny Glover's senior detective Roger Murtaugh.

How do the cast members feel about rebooting the classic franchise?

A brilliantly precisely question there. And – would you believe it – one we’ve got an answer for. Turns out Crawford felt very uneasy about bringing the budding cops back to screen. He told Radio Times: "I felt it was disrespectful to try and capture lightning in a bottle twice – that movie was so special, you couldn’t duplicate it”. You can see our full interview here.