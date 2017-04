Judge Rinder unearths the truth behind some of the UK’s biggest criminal cases, using re-enactments, experts and physical evidence to uncover the facts...

What time is it on?

Judge Rinder's Crime Stories is on Friday 7th April at 8pm on ITV.

What case are we looking at in episode 4?

Judge Rinder examines the case of a gang whose members went on a nationwide spree targeting the contents of cash machines within banks, bus depots and high street shops.