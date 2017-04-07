Bizarre footage has emerged of Donald Trump addressing the use of chemical weapons by the Syrian government – all while Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is playing in the background.

As the US President spoke to press on board Air Force One on Thursday night, the journalists neglected to turn off the in-flight entertainment: Rogue One.

When asked the question, “Do you think that Assad should leave power?”, Trump responded with a strange and vague response, only made more surreal than usual by the fact that scene from the Star Wars movie was playing on the TV just to the right of his head.

Remarkable. Trump asked if Assad should leave.



Trump: "He's there and I guess he is running things so something should happen." —via @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/QI5irUNqMf — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 6, 2017

In another shot, Jyn Erso stares anxiously as Trump addresses reporters.

People have taken to Twitter to marvel at the situation.

"Trump considers military action in Syria after watching half an hour of Rogue One" https://t.co/FzbAkfcale — US Dept of Irony (@IronyDept) April 6, 2017

The president has since launched an airstrike on a Syrian airfield in response to the use of banned chemical weapons in an attack that has claimed the lives of at least 80 people.

The strike is the first direct military action the US has taken against the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the country's six-year civil war.