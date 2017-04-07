AFTERMATH ★★★

Audiences expecting a revenge rampage from Schwarzenegger might be surprised to find him in a career-redefining role as a bereaved family man stricken by grief. Based on a true story, the movie has Arnie playing a builder who blames Scoot McNairy’s guilt-ridden air traffic controller for the death of his wife and daughter. When the two men meet it makes for an explosive climax, despite any actual explosions.

THE BOSS BABY ★★★

The sudden arrival of a sibling can only spell trouble for Tim, an imaginative seven-year-old who gets all the attention in this animated comedy from the director of Madagascar. It certainly doesn’t help that his new brother is a white collar whizzkid (voiced by Alec Baldwin) with a business suit instead of a diaper. Depicting a spoilt child with a corporate agenda might be a touch satirical for this Easter’s big family movie, but The Boss Baby can stand on its own with the jokes alone.

CITY OF TINY LIGHTS ★★★

Riz Ahmed is a chain-smoking, bourbon-slugging PI with a troubled past in this British crime drama that artfully transposes the trappings of the noir genre onto contemporary London, a place depicted as caught in the tensions of gentrification and terrorism. It’s a slick, moody flick with a surprise appearance from Billie Piper as an old flame.

MAD TO BE NORMAL ★★★

How do you make a mainstream movie about a counterculture psychiatrist who blamed mental illness on society and experimented with LSD? Director Robert Mullen’s answer is David Tennant, a man instantly recognizable as a doctor, albeit of a very different kind. Here he plays 60s maverick RD Laing, a role that lets Tennant dip into his native Scottish accent for once. It’s a period piece about a fascinating figure, presented here as a man defined by visionary ideas, ego and loud shirts.

