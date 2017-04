"On Silent Witness, it’s important to me that we get the pathology as accurate as possible," explains Dr Hamilton. "The descriptions of the injury have to be just right.

"But at the same time it has to be good television drama. Toxicology tests usually take about six weeks to come back but we can’t have Nikki Alexander (Emilia Fox) waiting around for six weeks because that timescale makes rubbish TV. You have to keep the authenticity without compromising the drama."