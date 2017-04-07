The BFI & Radio Times Television Festival will be live in London all weekend – and even if you can't be there in person, you'll be able to follow all the stars and shows online.

From Tom Hiddleston to Dame Maggie Smith, The Crown to Call the Midwife, some of the biggest names and shows in British television will be attending.

Tickets are still available for some of the events, but even if you can't make it, RadioTimes.com will be reporting from the BFI Southbank all weekend.

For all the latest stories from the festival, go to radiotimes.com/radiotimesfestival, and to follow events on Twitter, check that hashtag #TVFest.

Let the #TVFest begin..... Rowan Atkinson, Eddie Mair and Michael Palin tonight - and a host of stars over the weekend! pic.twitter.com/RjY3lT1kPO — Ben Preston (@RTBenPreston) April 7, 2017

We'll also be releasing exclusive clips from some of the biggest events, so keep checking the Radio Times YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages for more.

And don't forget you can still vote for the show you think is the greatest TV drama of the 21st century. The winner will be revealed this Sunday during the festival.