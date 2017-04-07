Former EastEnders actor Sam Strike has joined BBC1 crime drama Silent Witness as a guest lead.

The 21-year-old, who played Johnny Carter on EastEnders up until December last year, will now join Silent Witness regulars Emilia Fox, David Caves and Richard Lintern for their new series, which is set to air in early 2016.

Strike will take on the role of David Hamilton, son of Tony Hamilton (Dean Andrews) and Lydia Hamilton (Geraldine Somerville). David will be seen holding his family together during his father’s prison sentence and after his release, sacrificing going to university to provide the emotional support he feels his parents need after a family tragedy.

Of his new role, Sam Strike said: "I'm a fan of Silent Witness, so when the opportunity arose to be a part of it, I jumped at the chance. I really admire David Drury as a director, so to work with him is very exciting. It's always great to play a character outside of your comfort zone, especially on a platform as successful as Silent Witness."

As well as Silent Witness, Strike is also set to take the lead role in Texas Chainsaw Massacre prequel Leatherface. Strike will play Jackson, the teenager who grows up to become the titular killer, originally seen in Tobe Hooper's 1974 cult hit.

