It looks like the cast of Dirty Dancing are having the time of their lives.

The new American TV movie remake of the 1987 Patrick Swayze film – featuring THAT iconic lift – stars Little Miss Sunshine star Abigail Breslin as Frances "Baby" Houseman and Colt Prattes as Johnny Castle.

Sarah Hyland plays as Baby's sister, Debra Messing is Baby's mother, and Nicole Scherzinger stars as Penny Rivera.

FIRST LOOK pix from the "Dirty Dancing" remake. The Catskills are alive with music and 💃💃💃💃💃💃💃 #DirtyDancing #TheHousemanFamily #NoonePutsBabyInTheCorner On ABC *MAY 24* A post shared by Debra Messing (@therealdebramessing) on Apr 5, 2017 at 6:33pm PDT

Also on board are Trevor Einhorn as Neil Kellerman, as well as Bruce Greenwood as Baby's dad and Billy Dee Williams as Tito.

Having finally been allowed to share photos on social media, the cast have really gone for it, giving fans a glimpse of the Catskills.

First look at Lisa Houseman! Many more pictures to come to celebrate #dirtydancing ! Airing on ABC May 24th! A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on Apr 5, 2017 at 2:14pm PDT

A post shared by Trevor Einhorn (@treveinhorn) on Apr 5, 2017 at 5:39pm PDT

It looks like they'll be tackling the classic dance sequence head-on, with Abigail Breslin wearing a very similar dress to Jennifer Grey's all those years ago.

First shot from @dirtydancingmovie! Favorite moment of the film was dancing this number with @abbienormal9. So stoked! 📸Repost from @tvguidemagazine. May 24th on ABC @ 8pm! @abcnetwork @lionsgatetv A post shared by Colt Prattes (@coltprattes) on Mar 31, 2017 at 11:42am PDT

But that's not the only dancing they'll be doing...

AND just casually dippin' around a fireplace. As one also does. #sneakpeek #dirtydancing A post shared by Abigail Breslin (@abbienormal9) on Apr 5, 2017 at 6:48pm PDT

The three-hour TV movie will be broadcast on ABC on 24th May and will take the story beyond where the movie ended in 1987.