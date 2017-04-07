Ex-EastEnders star Annette Badland is joining Midsomer Murders, currently in production for its 20th anniversary series. The actress, much loved as Walford's sinister spinster Aunt Babe, will play formidable new pathologist Dr Fleur Perkins, helping DCI John Barnaby and DS Jamie Winter in their grisly investigations in the idyllic but deadly countryside community of Midsomer.

Discussing her new regular role, Badland says: "I have always enjoyed living dangerously so arriving at Midsomer is thrilling! In truth I'm delighted to be involved in the 20th series of Midsomer Murders and to work alongside and be part of this creative team.

"I hope Fleur can assist Barnaby in maintaining his high success rate of crime detection. She is very good at her job."

Executive producer Jonathan Fisher adds: "We are thrilled to welcome the wonderfully talented Annette Badland to the cast as our formidable new pathologist. We're sure Fleur will prove to be a vibrant and much-loved Midsomer character."

Annette became a firm favourite as Baddie Babe Smith during her three years in EastEnders, with the character starting out as the seemingly cuddly, unthreatening heart of the Carter family, but later revealing a dark side as she committed dastardly deeds including blackmail, emotional manipulation and, in her final storyline, almost losing the family their beloved Queen Vic by breaching the licence with her pub breakfasts - served with added illegal alcohol.

Midsomer Murders is one of ITV's biggest hits, and is the UK's longest running contemporary detective drama. The milestone 20th anniversary series, which does not yet have a transmission date, promises a few nods to some of the show's most memorable moments for loyal fans, and will see Barnaby and Winter investigating a cursed brewery, an elite intellectual society, a killer comic book festival and a circus of horrors... Wonder if Fleur will be knocking up any poisoned trifles?