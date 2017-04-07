Coronation Street's whodunnit plotline got more tangled tonight thanks to lies being spun by Peter Barlow's stalker Chloe.

As Corrie fans saw, Chloe has told investigating officers that Peter's whereabouts on the night of Ken's attack cannot be accounted for and that he assaulted her on the night BEFORE the Barlow patriarch was pushed down the stairs.

Prior to this, Peter was seen explaining to his family that he'd confronted Chloe on the fateful night of the attempt on Ken's life. After making it clear that he wasn't interested in her, Peter says that Chloe smashed up her house, cut herself and then threatened to report him for assault.

But cliffhanger scenes then saw Chloe claim quite the opposite to DS MacKinnon and that it was Peter who'd swung for her during their showdown.

Next week's episodes of Corrie will now see Peter arrested by the police on suspicion of assault, despite his insistence that he didn't lay a finger on either Chloe or Ken.

But with Chloe happy to testify in court, it seems that Peter will find it tough going if he's to prove his innocence.

Speaking about the upcoming drama, actor Chris Gascoyne said recently: "This is a nightmare for Peter because - aside from being charged with the assault on Chloe - it also puts him in the frame for Ken’s attack."

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below.

