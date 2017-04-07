Star Wars icons Mark Hamill and the late Carrie Fisher are among those being honoured as “Disney Legends” by the House of Mouse this summer, with the pair being awarded the honour at the Disney D23 Expo.

Also receiving the accolade will be comics supremo Stan Lee and talk show maven Oprah Winfrey, alongside a mix of musicians, directors and other creative including Gary Marshall, Clyde “Gerry” Geronimi, Wayne Jackson, Julie Taymor and Manuel Gonzales.

“This news is legendary!” Disney said of the announcement. “Recipients are chosen for their remarkable impact and contributions to The Walt Disney Company, and this year the Disney Legends Awards celebrates its 30th anniversary.

Hamill and Fisher in 2014

“We couldn’t be more excited for these amazing artists to join past Disney Legends such as Julie Andrews, Alan Menken, Robin Williams, and George Lucas (to name a few!)”

The ceremony will be hosted by Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger, and will take place on Friday 14th July.