The bloody Viking v Saxon series set in the Dark Ages, based on Bernard Cornwell’s best-selling series of novels, is back.

What time is it on TV?

The second series continues on Thursday 6th April at 9pm on BBC2.

What's happening in episode 4?

Read our short spoiler-free review here.

Who's in the cast?

The Last Kingdom is back with some old favourites – but the new cast also includes Thirteen's Richard Rankin and Peter McDonald, The Bridge's Thure Lindhardt and Legend's Millie Brady who are joining original actors Alexander Dreymon, David Dawson and Emily Cox. Meet the full cast here.

Where was it filmed?

Although it's set in English locations like Winchester, York, Leeds and Wessex, The Last Kingdom is actually filmed in Hungary. Find out why, here.

