The Last Kingdom

BBC2, 9pm

One of the greatest scenes in the whole Last Kingdom saga came when Uhtred’s adopted childhood home with Ragnar the Fearless was attacked and burnt to the ground. Ragnar charging from the doors of his hall, wielding his sword even as he burnt like a human torch, was a scorching image.



We’re reminded of it in tonight’s pre-titles catch-up because that attack by Kjartan the Cruel started a blood feud that still runs hot. Step forward Ragnar’s son, Young Ragnar, who lives for the day he can avenge his father’s death.



One catch: Kjartan now sits in the impregnable fortress of Dunholm (ie ninth-century Durham). That and a thicket of politics stand between Uhtred and helping his brother take vengeance. Meanwhile, their poor, mistreated sister Thyra is imprisoned in Dunholm, waiting with her faithful hounds… It all makes for a meaty slice of story, lightly seared and very bloody.

The Trip to Spain

Sky Atlantic, 10pm

Winding along the roads of northern Spain, Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon (or the parodies of themselves they play) have a wistful sing-song, trying to remember the words to The Windmills of Your Mind. And like a snowball down a mountain or a carnival balloon, their glorious midlife comedy rolls back.



It’s on Sky now rather than BBC2, but there’s still nothing around like it. Crafted by director Michael Winterbottom like a precious timepiece, it is famously (and deceptively) uneventful: the pair mooch around tourist sites, eat at upscale restaurants and swap pop-culture trivia or impressions – this time, rival takes on Mick Jagger.



But underneath the barely-there plot lies a subtle sub-drama about flawed, middle-aged men and their hang-ups. Coogan’s mini-rant about 12 Years A Slave beating Philomena at the Oscars is a pompous gem. Brydon enquires thoughtfully, “How many categories did you lose in?”

Galapagos

BBC1, 9pm

There is one shot in this week’s programe that is worth the price of admission on its own: a large, magical school of hammerhead sharks seen from below in the waters off Darwin Island.



But as is the way with this series, every glimpse of actual wildlife is prefaced by a lot of palaver about the nuts and bolts of the expedition that Liz Bonnin has joined. Why should we care how much the submersible weighs and how tricky it is to get into the sea? Just get on with showing us what you can film from it! Which turns out to be beautiful – including twirling sea lions and my new favourite fish, the mola mola, a sort of giant head with fins.

Alexander Armstrong's Real Ripping Yarns

iPlayer

With help from Ripping Yarns co-creator Michael Palin, Armstrong is the ideal host for a joyous 2014 doc that lauds and gently chides the flag-waving, tree-climbing tales of pre-war boys' literature.

American Hustle

Film 4, 11pm

Opening with an enigmatic disclaimer stating that "Some of this actually happened", American Hustle begins as most 1970s-set crime capers do, with a flurry of obvious wigs, polyester suits and iconic chart music from the period. Unusually for the genre, however, it quickly reveals itself as an intelligent and deceptively self-aware character piece, with a New York conman (Christian Bale) and his lover/partner (Amy Adams) forced into assisting the FBI as penance for a series of loan frauds. Foregrounding the film's artificiality, writer/director David O Russell (The Fighter, Silver Linings Playbook) uses his A-list cast to create a kind of adult pantomime, in which allegiances switch constantly and no one is ever quite who they seem. As is typical in a Hollywood movie, the two men - Bale and Bradley Cooper, as the FBI wild card - drive the story, but it is the women that provide the substance. Adams is terrific, playing Cooper off against Bale and vice versa, but Jennifer Lawrence steals the show as Bale's wife, a likeable ditz whose loose-lipped tendencies might at any minute instigate a bloodbath.