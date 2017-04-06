Seventeen-year-old student Jacob Staudenmaier from Arizona really, really wants to go to prom with Hollywood star Emma Stone (who wouldn't?). And if anything's going to clinch it it's this valiant recreation of the opening musical number from her Oscar-winning movie La La Land...

Staudenmaier’s version of Another Day of Sun doesn’t have the lengthy trail of traffic stuck on a LA highway, but it does have the teen dancing around a high school carpark, singing lyrics adapted to his proposal.

"I need a date to prom," It starts. "Jacob Staudenmaier is my name... Emma Stone if you came, I think I'd lose it, go insane." And the lyrics get even better from there until he ends the song with a bouquet of white flowers as his friends hold up signs saying "Prom?".

IM ASKING EMMA STONE TO PROM, and decided to recreate the opening scene from la la land @RyanGosling @LaLaLand @johnjayandrich #prom pic.twitter.com/l28R2rv3I7 — Jacob Staudenmaier (@upsettrout) April 4, 2017

The idea isn’t as mad as it sounds. Okay, it’s extremely unlikely that 28-year-old Stone would drop out of her busy film schedule for a prom date with a stranger. But the actress is originally from Jacob's town of Phoenix, so maybe, just maybe, she could take a quick visit home?

Jacob, we're rooting for you....