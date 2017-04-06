In a brilliant sci-fi twist worthy of the series itself, new Doctor Who companion Pearl Mackie has revealed that her first time acting in the role saw her team up with an unorthodox version of the Doctor – specifically, an electronic one.

“I only had two [auditions], and the second one we read together, didn’t we?” Mackie said to co-star Peter Capaldi (who plays the Doctor in the series) at the launch of Doctor Who series 10 this week.

“Which was amazing for me, because I’d only done it with a computer. Which was doing a sort of simulated, not-very-good Peter Capaldi impression.”

“Can you get that on a computer?” Capaldi wondered to the laughter of the audience, only for Mackie to offer a simpler explanation.

“That was me, recording it myself!” she said.

Now, we’re not sure whether this means Mackie just recorded some lines with a bad Scottish accent to practice with (we’ve all done it, and we’re not even actors) or whether her first audition actually involved a bonafide computer Capaldi (or Compaldi) – but frankly the whole thing sounds like the plot for a terrific Doctor Who episode yet to come.

Hopefully, incoming head writer Chris Chibnall is taking notes…

Doctor Who will return to BBC1 on Saturday 15th April