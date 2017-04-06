Tom Rosenthal – who plays Simon Bird’s prank-loving brother Jonny in Friday Night Dinner and hapless Roman Marcus in Plebs – has created a new comedy series for Comedy Central. And it’s available now on YouTube. Yup, for free.

Written and directed by Rosenthal, Absolutely Fine consists of five short episodes that follow “stresses and strains of trying to do the right thing when you’re a millennial with a comparatively easy life and a sense of entitlement”.

That involves some very awkward encounters with Uber drivers, Deliveroo employees and the malicious decision-making process of what to watch every time you go on Netflix. And since its so scarily relatable, it's downright cringe-inducing. Funny, yes. But still horribly accurate.

Rosenthal is joined by fellow comic actors throughout the series including Celeste Dring (The Windsors), James Acaster (Mock The Week), Javone Prince (PhoneShop) and YouTube star Thomas Gray.

Watch Absolutely Fine on YouTube or the Comedy Central website now