Robron fans just had a slap in the face – literally – as Aaron Dingle and Robert Sugden’s emotional reunion took a violent turn when Aaron punched his partner in the face upon his release from prison.

The unexpected outburst occurred at the end of the first half of tonight’s Emmerdale double bill as Aaron struggled to cope with being out of jail. Robert met his husband at the gates where the couple shared an intense embrace as they were reunited after Aaron’s two-month jail sentence.

But at Aaron’s surprise welcome home party in the Woolpack, the ex-con found the attention all too much. Bumping into Rebecca White on his way out, Rob watched with fear from afar, scared Rebecca would reveal their illicit night of passion while his fella was doing time.

Following Aaron outside, Robert was all ready with the apologies – only to get suddenly punched! Did Aaron clock the glances between Robert and Rebecca and work out his betrayal for himself? Tune in at 8pm to find out…

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Emmerdale below.

