The Get Down Part II is released on Netflix UK this April, and before you ask, no, it's not technically season two.

Instead, Baz Luhrmann's 70s set musical epic has been split into two parts. The first six episodes were released last August, but now we're into the final five instalments. Here's everything you need to know.

When is The Get Down Part II released on Netflix?

All five remaining episodes will drop on the streaming service on Friday 7 April 2017. The first six episodes are currently available to stream.

Originally the series was meant to be 13 episodes, but creator Baz Luhrmann explained that that plan changed as production went on.

"We were particularly concerned with making sure, with the musical numbers and density of each episode, that we weren’t finding ourselves 'padding' in material for the sake of a making a number," he told Vulture. "Ultimately, Netflix and Sony agreed we should make the number of episodes that we all felt best suited the length of the show and gave us the best ending. Therefore, in part two, we decided on five episodes with the finale being longer [about 75 minutes].

When is The Get Down Part II set?

The episodes open one year after the end of Part I, which means the story takes place in 1978 New York. The series will continue to chart the birth of hip-hop and the melting pot of musical styles in the Bronx in the 1970s.

Who's in the cast?

Justice Smith and Herizen F. Guardiola return as star-crossed lovers Ezekiel ‘Books’ Figuero and Mylene Cruz, both on a path to fame and fortune but pulled apart by their musical ambitions.

Breaking Bad's and Better Call Saul's Giancarlo Esposito also returns, as does Shameik Moore as DJ master 'Shaolin Fantastic'. Check out the full cast and character explainer here.

Will there be a season two of The Get Down?

Although this feels like a season two, it's actually the second part of season one – an odd situation for Netflix, who are used to dropping all episodes together.

Creator Baz Luhrmann has said he, Netflix and Sony are keen to do more, and that he has outlined the start of a second season – but he doesn't want to be the showrunner.

"The issue is, and it is a simple truth: I never saw myself as the showrunner," he told Vulture. "I didn’t even know what that was. We tried to find the appropriate people to [serve as showrunner], guys who do that, and they were great. And they had great credentials. But it just wasn’t moving forward. At some point, Sony asked would I come and get more involved at the centre of it. And I did. I just did everything I could to keep it creatively moving forward and keep the standards up."

Now he's looking for someone else to step up: "Is there formally a second season? No. I know they want it, and we’re trying to find a way that that can happen."

How can I listen to The Get Down soundtrack?

The official album is available to buy in all the usual places – or you can stream it on Spotify below.