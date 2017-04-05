Britain's Got Talent will be back very soon with more extraordinary people doing spectacularly cool (and often very strange) things. Here's everything you need to know...

When is it on TV?

The 11th series of Britain's Got Talent will begin on Saturday 15 April at 8pm on ITV.

Who are the judges?

Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon will return to the judging panel.

Who will present it?

Ant and Dec. Who else?!

Who won last year?

The magician, Richard Jones. Here's a throwback clip.