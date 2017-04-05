Last night’s Catastrophe series 3 finale was very emotional because Rob’s drinking problem came to a dramatic climax (get the whole story here) and Carrie Fisher bid farewell to British TV with her last posthumous appearance.
Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan’s dramatic closing scenes had viewers on the edge of their seats, and as Delaney’s character found himself in a very bad situation indeed, fans struggled to keep it together.
And just when they thought it was all over, a tribute to Carrie Fisher at the end of the episode really set everyone off again.
The Postcards from The Edge and Star Wars star filmed her final scenes as Rob’s mother, Mia, just days before she died and as they were aired fans couldn’t help but choke up.
Fans were very impressed with the show’s final series three outing.
Roll on series four then, eh?