Last night’s Catastrophe series 3 finale was very emotional because Rob’s drinking problem came to a dramatic climax (get the whole story here) and Carrie Fisher bid farewell to British TV with her last posthumous appearance.

The last in the series of #Catastrophe is dedicated in loving memory of Carrie Fisher. Tonight 10pm pic.twitter.com/GyYiMBmkcf — Channel 4 (@Channel4) April 4, 2017

Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan’s dramatic closing scenes had viewers on the edge of their seats, and as Delaney’s character found himself in a very bad situation indeed, fans struggled to keep it together.

Jesus. That ending. You knew something awful was coming but you didn't quite expect that. #Catastrophe — damien (@jordvarelse) April 5, 2017

And just when they thought it was all over, a tribute to Carrie Fisher at the end of the episode really set everyone off again.

#Catastrophe made me laugh and cry all in the space of 30 mins. carrie would have laughed her ass off at this episode😂👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/FyWAvv6dN5 — phoebs🍑 (@stellgibsons) April 5, 2017

The "For Carrie" dedication at the end of #Catastrophe was too much for me 💔 — Izzy Clark (@isabellefclark) April 4, 2017

The Postcards from The Edge and Star Wars star filmed her final scenes as Rob’s mother, Mia, just days before she died and as they were aired fans couldn’t help but choke up.

Involuntarily waved back at my tv to Carrie Fisher waving and now I'm having a lot of feelings. #Catastrophe pic.twitter.com/7uwqI4vqJa — Dave O'Shaughnessy (@ogoknessy) April 4, 2017

Sad watching Carrie Fisher in #Catastrophe. Literally the last thing she acted in? Kind of an honour to watch, too. — Kyle Salmon (@saltedkippers) April 5, 2017

Oh jesus, all the tears at tonight's #Catastrophe. I'm a little bit broken, amazing writing, & a lovely tribute to Carrie Fisher 😢 — Carrie Walsh (@walshlette) April 5, 2017

Fans were very impressed with the show’s final series three outing.

#Catastrophe has been phenomenal this season. I don't think I've gone between cackling then weeping so quickly before. pic.twitter.com/jSYOjsTemW — Carly Mathews-Lynch (@DowneyBookGirl) April 5, 2017

Just catching up with the final episode of #Catastrophe. Fantastic last episode of a brilliant series. Just love it.❤️ — Nicola (@orianagirl) April 5, 2017

Roll on series four then, eh?