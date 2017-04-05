Brian Matthew, the hugely popular presenter of Radio 2 staple Sounds of the 60s, has died.

His family released a statement on Wednesday reading: “Our beloved Brian Matthew passed away last night. We ask that our privacy is respected at this time."

The 88-year-old had stepped down from Sounds of the 60s due to ill health earlier this year, with his presenting duties taken over by Tony Blackburn.

Matthew had presented the show since April 1990, and hosted his last full show on 19th November, followed by a compilation of his favourite moments on 25th February.

Lewis Carnie, Head of BBC Radio 2 paid tribute to the broadcaster: “Brian was one of this country’s most popular and best loved presenters, delighting millions of listeners with his memories and favourite tunes on Sounds of the 60s for 27 years. On behalf of everyone at Radio 2, we send love and our best wishes to his family at this difficult time."

Bob Shennan, Director of BBC Radio and Music, and former BBC Radio 2 Controller added: “Brian was a radio legend. For decades, his voice was the sound of Saturday mornings, giving pleasure to listeners on Sounds of the 60s with his wit and warmth. He will be sorely missed."

BBC director-general Tony Hall said: "Brian Matthew was an outstanding broadcaster who entertained and engaged millions over generations.

"He had a wonderful style of delivery and a real connection with his listeners. Brian was a true broadcasting great. We will all miss him and of course, that voice."

Radio 2 will broadcast a special tribute programme to Matthew on Friday 7th April from 7pm to 8pm, presented by former Radio 2 controller Jim Moir.

A scheduled programme, The Brian Matthew Years, was due to go out on Sunday 16th April but was postponed due to the presenter’s ill health. In its place, a special originally broadcast in 2007 will be aired featuring Matthew looking back over his career and remembering some of his classic interviews.

Matthew began broadcasting in 1948 in Germany, and trained as an actor at RADA before joining the BBC in 1954.

He was one of the first DJs on Radio 2, and hosted shows such as Saturday Club, Thank Your Lucky Stars and Late Night Extra, and the long-running Round Midnight programme which won the 1987 Pulitzer Publishing Award.