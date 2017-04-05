Bad news: season six of hit US comedy New Girl could be the show’s last.

Series creator Liz Meriwether said that the season six finale, which aired on Tuesday 4 April in the US, was written as either an end to the current series or the Zooey Deschanel sitcom as a whole. Which, when the show airs on Channel 4 later this year, you’ll see exactly why – #NoSpoilers.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Meriwether said, “We decided to create a finale that we would be happy with either way — and just hope for a season seven. We wanted to end the show in a way that made sense for the fans and us, but also leave the door open for another season.”

So how likely is it we'll see a season seven? Meriwether isn’t sure, saying that although the show had backed itself into a corner with certain plot developments* (only look down if you want the finale to be spoiled), she still feels "there's a lot we can do with the characters”.

She added: “I'm just putting my head down and working and hoping we get an answer soon."

Meriwether also spoke about the big reveal that douche jar regular Schmidt shares a first name with flatmate Winston: “We made up our minds about two years ago and just held it. At first we were just going to mention it, but then it occurred to us that it could be a really funny episode.

“So we really went for it. I honestly don't remember who pitched it being Winston, but as soon as I heard it, I knew it had to be that. It was actually a relief to know. In a show where we haven't known a lot of things about where we were going, we've known this for years.”

Fortunately you've still got a bit of time to prepare yourself for that: season six of New Girl starts in the UK on E4 on 20th April. Just try not to think about it possibly being the last you'll see of the show.

* Nick and Jess got back together after three years apart. Huzzah!