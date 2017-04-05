Emmerdale producer Iain MacLeod has assured fans of the ITV soap that he isn't going to splitting Robert and Aaron up anytime soon.

Some viewers had been concerned that the pair would never recover should Aaron ever discover that Robert had a recent one-night stand with former lover Rebecca.

And next week's storylines do appear to suggest that a threat to #Robron's happiness is coming in the form of Ross, who is trying to extort money from Robert.

But despite the upcoming cliffhangers, MacLeod stressed to RadioTimes.com that Robert and Aaron were in it for the long haul:

"There will be more thrills and spills along the way. But my view is that Robert and Aaron - both individually and collectively - meant the vows that they said in that wedding episode.

"However, it's never going to be a straight road with those guys; it's going to be bumpy and tricky. But, ultimately, they will definitely make it out the other side."

Looks like devotees of the twosome can breathe a sigh of relief, then...

