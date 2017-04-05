Emmerdale fans hoping that Vanessa will manage to make Rhona see sense where Pierce is concerned should think again: it doesn't seem like there's a break-up coming anytime soon.

Viewers have been getting increasingly agitated about Pierce's coercive control of his bride-to-be, with next week's episodes seeing Vanessa grow increasingly determined to expose Pierce's true colours after she discovers that he hasn't deleted the sex tape he made of him and Rhona.

But Emmerdale boss Iain MacLeod has big plans for this troubling pairing and looks set to ramp up the drama as 2017 progresses. Speaking to RadioTimes.com, the soap's producer said: "Rhona and Pierce will continue to escalate and deteriorate.

"His behaviour gets more and more dark and manipulative. And there's a really huge story for them that will run right up to the end of the year."

Fingers crossed that by December, Rhona will have finally realised that the man in her life is a monster...

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Emmerdale below.

