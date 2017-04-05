Casualty is to mark the end of its current series with a special episode filmed in one take on a single camera.

Written by the series' co-creator Paul Unwin, the storyline is to centre on Duffy, who'll be seen mentoring two teenage girls - Chloe and Diamond - who are being shown around the department for work experience.

The ambitious episode will see a mobile cable-free camera covering A&E as well as action inside a moving ambulance. With 360-degree shots required, a number of rooms in the Casualty ambulance station have been converted into control rooms for the crew.

The sound will be achieved with 40 hidden radio microphones and five boom operators, which will be disguised as part of the set.

Cathy Shipton, who plays Duffy, said today: “It's so exciting and nerve-wracking to be working on this episode and unlike anything any of us cast or crew have ever attempted before. It is a brilliant fly-on-the-wall episode in real time, placing nurses central in the storyline. It will become a classic Casualty.”

Simon Harper, acting executive producer for Casualty and Holby City, added: “It's thrilling to have Paul, as the co-creator of Casualty, conclude our 30th anniversary series with this unique episode whose exciting concept is a first for the show."

Erika Hossington, series producer, added: “This very special episode will give the audience a unique insight into an hour in A&E.

It will be an intense, emotional hour where staff and patients are faced with life changing events. We want to reflect the front line in its unedited, rawest form, and this one shot episode with a brilliant script from Casualty creator Paul Unwin, has given us the opportunity to do that.”