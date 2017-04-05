Some eight million people tuned in to watch the suspenseful finale of Doctor Foster when the first series aired on BBC1 in autumn 2015. Men across the country were terrified into faithfulness, and the nation’s spine tingled with Suranne Jones’ fierce portrayal of a woman scorned.

It's perhaps unsurprising, then, that the adultery thriller has caught the fancy of the French, and is being remade across the pond.

The original drama followed Gemma Foster (Jones), a woman whose life unravels to an extreme degree on discovering that her husband is having an affair.

Jones won a Bafta for her performance, while the series also triumphed at the Broadcast Awards, TV Choice Awards and the National Television Awards for best new drama.

The French adaptation was announced at the Cannes TV Festival, and will be developed by EuropaCorp TV. Thomas Anargyros, the Paris-based president and CEO of the company said that the new version would closely follow the original format but will nevertheless have a “French flavour” and will take place in a provincial town.

Meanwhile, the hotly anticipated second series of Doctor Foster will land in the UK later this year, and is expected to focus on a custody battle.

Other notable British television series remade in France include The Office and Doc Martin.