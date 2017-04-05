Thirteen tapes, 13 episodes – surely Netflix's new series 13 Reasons Why was only ever going to be one season?

Well, if you've made it to the end already, you'll know it's not quite that simple.

Katherine Langford, the star who plays teenager Hannah Baker in the teen drama, says that she can see a future for the show, opening up the possibility of a season two.

"There's definitely more story to tell," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "It would be cool to continue the dialogue of this story. There are so many cliffhangers at the end of the season."

Executive producer Selena Gomez added that she too would love to see where 13 Reasons Why could go next: "We don't know what is going to go beyond it, but we know there are so many stories that lie beneath each character. That's why it became a series in the first place. So we'll see."

What could happen in 13 Reasons Why season 2? (SERIES SPOILERS FOLLOW)

At the end of the season, Hannah's tapes have been heard, and Clay has begun to come to terms with her suicide. However, there is another classmate in Liberty High School who clearly has not been able to move on...

Photographer Tyler, Hannah's stalker and the subject of tape four, is seen at the end of episode 13 with a stash of weapons in his bedroom, along with photos of all the classmates who have wronged him.

Clay is one of the photos, after he shared a photo of Tyler getting changed as revenge for what he did to Hannah.

Could this be the subject of a second season?

A high school shooting would certainly be a brave subject to tackle, even for a series that has examined with such clarity issues such as suicide and sexual assault.

This cliffhanger isn't the only storyline left hanging at the end of 13 Reasons Why. Alex, another person on Hannah's original list, is in hospital in a critical condition after an apparent attempted suicide.

13 Reasons Why may have played out all of Hannah's tapes, but it's clear their implications will continue to plague the school. As Gomez says, "there are so many stories that lie beneath each character".

13 Reasons Why is available to watch now on Netflix