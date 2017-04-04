After a hugely successful first series, Peter Kay's Car Share is back for a second series this year - with the comedian returning to play a supermarket employee who volunteers to drive a nosy colleague to and from work.

When is it on TV?

The first episode of series 2 will air on BBC1 at 9pm on Tuesday 11 April. The rest of the series will be available immediately afterwards on BBC iPlayer, with episodes airing on BBC1 every Tuesday.

It will be shorter than the first series, with four episodes instead of six.

Was the first series any good?

Oh yes. The sitcom broke iPlayer records in 2015, had TV ratings averaging at 5.86m and it won Best Scripted Comedy at the BAFTA TV Awards last year.

Where did we leave John and Kayleigh?

The first series climaxed with a ‘will they won’t they’ moment between John (Kay) and Kayleigh (Sian Gibson) as their chemistry grew, and by the close of series one it looked as if romance was on the cards...