Live Premier League TV coverage: Manchester United v Everton

Tuesday 4th April

Kick-off 8pm, live from Old Trafford

Coverage on BT Sport 1 from 7.15pm

Can Manchester United go 20 English Premier League games without a defeat? The return from suspension of Ander Herrera and Zlatan Ibrahimovic certainly adds to their chances. Plus – fun fact – the last time Everton won away in April was three years ago (against Sunderland). We’ll have to wait and see if they can break the curse...