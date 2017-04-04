What time is Billions on TV?

The seventh episode of Billions is on Tuesday 4th April at 9pm on Sky Atlantic.

Is the second series any good?

Oh yes. For anyone who worried that Damian Lewis and Paul Giamatti's financial drama could become a failing stock in its second run, fear not. Find out why it's so great here.

Who's in the cast?

It stars Golden Globe winners Paul Giamatti (Straight Outta Compton) and Damian Lewis (Homeland).

They are joined by Maggie Siff, Malin Akerman, Toby Leonard Moore, David Costabile and Condola Rashad.