TV drama fans, rejoice! For there is plenty to feast your eyes and ears on at this year’s BFI & Radio Times Television Festival.

There are still tickets left for some star-studded events taking place on 7-9 April, including a discussion with Line of Duty writer Jed Mercurio and stars Thandie Newton, Adrian Dunbar and Craig Parkinson (the infamous Dot Cotton), a talk with Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes, the lead actors of Victoria, and a session with Rowan Atkinson, who will be revealing the secrets of Maigret.

Dame Maggie Smith will be looking back at a life in the limelight, The Durrells star Keeley Hawes will be introducing a premiere screening of the new series, and you can get a masterclass in Call the Midwife.

Other drama highlights include be a panel for The Crown featuring Claire Foy, a chat with Sherlock co-creator Mark Gatiss, a discussion with The Night Manager creators and a preview and talk with the stars of Guerrilla.

And last but most certainly not least, we'll be announcing the winner of our poll to find the best TV drama of the 21st century on Sunday 9th April – now’s your last chance to vote!