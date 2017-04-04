The Great British Bake Off spin-off takes it up a notch. Instead of one talented pastry chef, it sets out to find the country's best team of patissiers who have to make three exquisite patisseries in round one. And instead of a tent, the contestants ply their pastry in an imposing stately home in Nottinghamshire: Welbeck Abbey.

Nor are they confined to the kitchen. These plucky professionals juggle their utensils in the Abbey's library. The books have been removed and replaced with 8ft-tall ovens, sugar lamps, digital spirit levels, spray guns and an instrument like a multi-wheeled pizza cutter. Goodness knows what the 12th century monks would make of it all.

Nestled between Sherwood Forest and Clumber Park, the Welbeck Estate covers 15,000 acres in an area of north Nottinghamshire known as the Dukeries. At its heart lies Welbeck Abbey, which dates back to 1153 when it was founded as a Premonstratensian monastery.

Following Henry VIII's dissolution of the monasteries, it was acquired by a succession of dukes and lords including the Dukedom of Newcastle, Earldom of Oxford and the Dukedom of Portland. During the First World War, the kitchen block was used as an army hospital. After the Second World War, it was leased to the Ministry of Defence and used as an army training college until 2005. Nowadays, it's the private family home of William Henry Marcello Parente, who inherited it from his aunt.

Stable Court, Welbeck Estate

Welbeck Abbey is only open to the public in August, when you can take a tour of the State Rooms and admire the intricate plasterwork ceiling in the Gothic Hall and artworks from the Portland Collection – Welbeck's collection of fine and decorative art.

The rest of the collection is housed in the Harley Gallery, which is open all year round and free. There are also exhibitions from contemporary artists, workshops, a craft shop, a children's play area and a café that serves afternoon tea – although the patisseries aren't as delectably dainty as those in Crème de la Crème.

Elsewhere on the estate, there's a brewery, a bakehouse, a dairy, a school of artisan food and a farm shop in Welbeck Village, a garden centre and Cresswell Crags – a limestone ravine where Ice Age artefacts have been uncovered including Britain's earliest art engraved onto a bone. You can explore the caves yourself or on a tour.

For more information and to book a tour, go to: welbeck.co.uk. Bake Off Crème de la Crème is on Tuesdays, BBC2, 8.00pm

