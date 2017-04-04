From Blackadder to Mr Bean and beyond, Rowan Atkinson has been lighting up British TV screens for decades and his latest turn in Maigret has proven there's nothing one of the UK's greatest stars can't handle.

Atkinson will be joined by executive producer John Simenon at the Radio Times Television Festival this Friday evening (April 6th) to discuss bringing the French detective to ITV and so we want to know what YOU would like to ask him.

Book tickets: Maigret with Rowan Atkinson at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival

That's right, you can submit a question for Mr Atkinson, as we'll put as many as possible to him on the night. You can still nab a last minute ticket for the session, which kicks off at the BFI on London's South Bank at 6pm.

There'll be a real treat for fans at the Festival too, as new scenes from the upcoming instalment Night at the Crossroads will be unveiled.

Use the comment section below to tell us what you really want to know, or tweet @RadioTimes using the hashtag #RTRowanAtkinson, and your question might be put to the main man himself.

Of course, if you'd rather ask it person, you could always just come along to the BFI and kick off your weekend in the company of one of Britain's TV greats.

