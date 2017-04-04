A limited run of extra tickets are now on sale for Maggie Smith in Conversation, a live interview with the legendary British actress at this year's BFI & Radio Times Festival.

Dame Maggie Smith has been a major star of stage, screen and TV for decades, delivering masterclasses in classical acting and comic timing with each appearance. And her show-stealing performance as Downton Abbey's irascible Dowager Countess (famous for her withering put-downs) has introduced her talents to a new generation.

In this rare session, hosted by Mark Lawson in front of an audience at the BFI, Dame Maggie will spend an hour reminiscing on a life in the limelight and sharing her own wit and wisdom.

Maggie Smith in Conversation is on Saturday 8th April at 3pm at the British Film Institute in London