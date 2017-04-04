Mary Berry and her best friend are clearly so close that they share the same wardrobe, the same make-up, and even the same distinctive haircut.

The former Great British Bake Off host invited her pal Shirley Nightingale onto her BBC show Mary Berry Everyday, and there was a striking resemblance between the two ladies.

Shirley really is Mary 2.0, she even has an extra large glass of booze #maryberryeveryday — Joe Anderton (@JoeAndertweet) April 3, 2017

In fact, some viewers even thought they were sisters – or clones – or actually the same person.

They have cloned Mary Berry! Get away from her, fake Mary! #maryberryeveryday — Clare O'Hara (@Clare0Hara) April 3, 2017

Did we really see Shirley and Mary in the same room? #maryberryeveryday #shirleyisafake — Travis (@ziggyreallysang) April 3, 2017

Are Mary Berry and her friend Shirley related? Very similar looking ladies! Fun to see the 60s themed canapés :-) #maryberryeveryday — Jackie (@Thinkzinc) April 3, 2017

Shirley visited Mary in her kitchen to help her celebrate her 50th wedding anniversary by putting together some old-fashioned canapés, including the once-fashionable tinned asparagus wrapped in brown bread and butter.

But one fan had an intriguing suggestion: what if Mary and Shirley were to become a proper TV double act?

Mary Berry and Shirley definitely need their own series ... #sardinesontoast #maryberryeveryday — Richard Hughes (@richhughesesq) April 3, 2017

Mary Berry’s Everyday airs on Mondays on BBC2 at 8.30pm