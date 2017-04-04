Mary Berry and her best friend are clearly so close that they share the same wardrobe, the same make-up, and even the same distinctive haircut.
The former Great British Bake Off host invited her pal Shirley Nightingale onto her BBC show Mary Berry Everyday, and there was a striking resemblance between the two ladies.
In fact, some viewers even thought they were sisters – or clones – or actually the same person.
Shirley visited Mary in her kitchen to help her celebrate her 50th wedding anniversary by putting together some old-fashioned canapés, including the once-fashionable tinned asparagus wrapped in brown bread and butter.
But one fan had an intriguing suggestion: what if Mary and Shirley were to become a proper TV double act?
Mary Berry’s Everyday airs on Mondays on BBC2 at 8.30pm