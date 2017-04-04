#Robron are to be reunited on Emmerdale in the wake of Aaron's release from prison, but don't expect it to be all sunshine and smiles.

Upcoming episodes of the ITV soap will see Ross Barton discovering some useful information that he hopes to use to his advantage with a devious blackmail scam. Could this all be tied to Robert's recent one-night stand with Rebecca?

Scenes to be shown next week see Ross trying to extort cash from Robert and holding him to ransom - all of which leaves a panicky Robert looking for the nearest escape route. In the end, he suggests to Aaron that they could get away from the village and visit Liv, who's struggling overseas with a bedbound Sandra.

But will Aaron start to get suspicious about Robert's actions? Will Ross get his money? Or will Robert manage to evade his clutches?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Emmerdale below.

