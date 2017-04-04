Is Adam Barton headed for disappointment on next week's Emmerdale when he assumes that wife Victoria is expecting his baby?

Upcoming episodes will see Victoria feeling queasy and hoping that she could be pregnant. And when Adam later spots a test kit, he immediately tells Moira that he's going to be a dad. But is he jumping the gun?

Viewers will no doubt be fretting that the baby issue could end up causing problems for Victoria and Adam.

After all, it was recently rumoured that Adam Thomas was to leave Emmerdale later this year, with a show source telling the Sun:

"Adam’s had a great time but he’s spent eight years in the Dales and thinks the time is right. It’s a headache for bosses as he’s a recognisable face, especially after I’m A Celebrity."

However, the actor later countered on Twitter that fans shouldn't believe everything they read in the newspapers.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Emmerdale below.

