There's romance in the air for Faith Dingle and Rishi Sharma in next week's Emmerdale - but will they hit choppy waters once news of Faith's medical history breaks.

Upcoming scenes see Faith and Rishi have a drink together at the Woolpack and all goes well until they head to the farm.

Just as Rishi moves in for a kiss, Faith tells him about her double mastectomy - a revelation that soon results in Rishi leaving for the night.

The next day, Faith confronts him over his behaviour - but will Rich's reaction confirm her suspicions?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Emmerdale below.

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.