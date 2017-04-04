Emmerdale: Faith and Rishi get romantic - but how will he react to her mastectomy news? Will Faith's medical history prove to be an obstacle for Rishi? ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW By David Brown Tuesday 4 April 2017 at 7:00AM There's romance in the air for Faith Dingle and Rishi Sharma in next week's Emmerdale - but will they hit choppy waters once news of Faith's medical history breaks. Upcoming scenes see Faith and Rishi have a drink together at the Woolpack and all goes well until they head to the farm. Just as Rishi moves in for a kiss, Faith tells him about her double mastectomy - a revelation that soon results in Rishi leaving for the night. The next day, Faith confronts him over his behaviour - but will Rich's reaction confirm her suspicions? You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Emmerdale below. And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. continue reading