Emmerdale viewers should brace themselves for a real tearjerker of an episode this Friday as an ailing Ashley Thomas takes his final breath.

As fans of the ITV soap know, Ashley is suffering with early-onset vascular dementia and has also recently been diagnosed with pneumonia after temporarily going missing from his care home.

Taking the decision to bring him home to Mulberry Cottage, Laurel makes sure that - in his final days - Ashley is surrounded by his loved ones.

And despite having not recognised his wife since late last year, Ashley will have a sudden moment of realisation just before he dies where he says Laurel's name.

Speaking about the emotional moment, actor John Middleton said today: "We're not stretching the bounds of reality. We had a nurse on set who's used to dealing with end of life - and she said it's very common. She says she sees it a lot."

Actress Charlotte Bellamy added: "It's a beautiful moment and we wanted to make it right and make it as real as possible. Ashley hasn't recognised Laurel since about November, so it felt like the perfect ending."

