Emmerdale's villagers will say their goodbyes to Ashley next Thursday - but his funeral looks set to bring fresh drama.

On the day itself, Laurel and Harriet are seen struggling to hold it together as the hearse makes its way towards the church. Gabby, though, is blaming Bernice for getting enough private time with her dad.

Young Arthur is also in a state of turmoil and as he reads a poem at the graveyard, he gets overcome with emotion and runs off.

After the funeral, Cain consoles Harriet at the church by offering her a brandy when she confides her guilty over her shaky delivery during the service.

But how will she feel when - the next day - she finds Cain at the church stashing stolen goods? In true Cain fashion, he ends up pulling her in for a kiss - but will his efforts to distract her work?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Emmerdale below.

