Bex looks set to take Preston's advice when - in next week's EastEnders - she once again gets close to Shakil.

Upcoming scenes see Bex ask Shakil for help with her busking - but it looks like the pair's happiness will be short lived.

After Martin catches the two of them in the act, he orders Bex to return to work and warns Shakil to stay away from his daughter.

The trouble is that Shakil only wants what's best for Bex. In fact, he even tries his best to be supportive when she faces further taunting by the demonic Madison and Alexandra.

But thanks to Martin's stern warning, Shakil ends up cancelling on Bex after she asks him for further help with her music.

As for her continuing ordeal at the hands of the Walford High bullies, Bex will be taken aback when - on Thursday - Madison apologises for everything they've put her through.

With Alexandra planning to get revenge on Madison for just talking to Bex, it seems like new battle lines have been drawn. But is the situation set to spiral out of control again?

