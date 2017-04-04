Peter Barlow will feel the long arm of the law in next week's Coronation Street when he's arrested on suspicion of assault.

The investigating officers swoop after conniving Chloe cooks up a story about Peter attacking her on the night before Ken was pushed down the stairs.

Peter insists that he didn't lay a finger on either Chloe or Ken - but will the police believe him? And what, for that matter, will Toyah make of the arrest. Here, actor Chris Gascoyne reveals all about the dramatic developments in the Barlow whodunnit:

So, how does Peter feel about Ken suspecting him?

If he's innocent, he will be very hurt that his dad could think that. But all of them have a motive and times when they are not accounted for. All of them are claiming to have had nothing to do with it, but if it was a heat of the moment thing, it could easily be Peter as he was very angry with his dad.

Does Peter have his own suspicions over who’s to blame?

It could be Peter, but he might be trying to shift the blame. I have my own suspicions, but it's all been cleverly written, so I may be wrong!

How does he feel when he finds out about Chloe’s assault accusation?

This is a nightmare for Peter because - aside from being charged with the assault on Chloe - it also puts him in the frame for Ken’s attack

Does Toyah believe him when he tells her Chloe has stitched him up?

She seems to believe him and she even goes to talk to Ken, but it must be hard for Toyah with Peter’s track record and the lies he told in the past about Chloe.

After all the women Peter has wronged over the years, how does it feel to have Chloe calling the shots?

It's karma, isn’t it? He's met his match here. Even Carla and Leanne didn’t manage to set him up and destroy his life - he was always the one who did that for himself. Now this woman that he tried to help has become his worst nightmare and she's very clever.

What did you think when you first heard about all the trouble Chloe would cause for Peter?

I thought it was clever because, although he did lead her on a little bit, his motives were actually unselfish for once. He was trying to help Toyah realise her dream but, in typical Peter fashion, he went about it all the wrong way.

How has it been working with Jo-Anne Knowles [Chloe]?

I’m very lucky with all my co-stars - she’s a great actress and she’s playing this part brilliantly. She has got Peter on the ropes and she's clever that he can see no way out.

He’s obviously under a lot of stress – is there a danger he could turn back to drink?

aHe came very close on the night of Ken’s attack and, with a recovering alcoholic, there is always that risk. At the moment, he's not going down that route. But if this situation gets worse, it becomes more of a possibility.

What do you think of Peter becoming landlord of the Rovers one day?

It’s probably not one of his best ideas, but I can see why the writers would like to explore that idea. Maybe he'll surprise everyone and make a real success of it!

Would you personally like being based there too?

Well, I’ve spent a lot of time on the other side of the bar, so it'll make a change to be working behind the bar.

Do you think Peter would be a better dad this time if Toyah were to fall pregnant?

I think he would be determined to try and be a better dad. He's better with Simon than he's ever been but, I'm not convinced his heart is in the whole IVF thing. He's doing it for Toyah and has convinced himself that he wants it as much as she does.

Do you think one of the Barlows is responsible for pushing Ken - or do you reckon someone outside the family is to blame?

It does look to everyone as though it is one of the Barlows, but that could always just be a big red herring and it could be someone else entirely. There are lots of twist and turns to come.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below.

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.