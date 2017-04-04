Rosie and Sophie Webster will taken action next week on Coronation Street in order to expose mum Sally's malicious troll.

With Sally's persecutor even going to the wicked lengths of publishing her obituary in the local newspaper, Rosie and Sophie decide that enough's enough and head to the Gazette's office.

When Rosie comes face to face with the photographer who twisted her words over Sally's building site protest, she uses the situation to her advance and demands that he gives them some information.

Scenes to be shown on Friday 14 April see Rosie and Sophie threaten the snapper and force him to hand over the details of whoever it was that posted the obituary in the first place.

But will they find the evidence they need to uncover the identity of the troll?

