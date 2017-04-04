Peter Barlow will be arrested on an assault charge in next week's Coronation Street after conniving Chloe tries to set him up.

As Peter faces tough questions from investigating officers, it soon transpires that Chloe has made a statement saying that he assaulted her the night before Ken was pushed down the stairs.

With Chloe happy to testify in court, Peter faces an uphill battle if he's to prove that she's lying. Especially when the police produce a panicky voicemail left on Simon's phone, all of which suggests that Peter was planning to do a runner after trying to kill Ken.

Peter insists he didn't lay a finger on Ken and that he intends to prove it. But will the police - and Toyah, for that matter - believe Peter when he swears that Chloe is trying to frame him for the attack on his own dad?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below.

