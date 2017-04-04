Last night's episode of Broadchurch ended with particularly emotional scenes as Andrew Buchan’s Mark Latimer appeared to attempt suicide after confronting the killer of his son Danny.

After tracking down Joe (Matthew Gravelle) in Liverpool, Mark returned home to the cliffs where Danny spent his last night, calling his daughter Chloe to bid a final farewell before sailing out into the sea and lying down in the rough waters.

Many viewers found the tear-jerking scenes almost too much to handle, expressing their sadness at Mark’s fate and their appreciation of the storyline in one fell swoop.

#broadchurch awww Mark 😢😢😢 so sad 💔 — Emily J White (@WhiteEmms) April 3, 2017

did not have the emotional capacity for that last scene of #broadchurch 😭😭😭 — S (@sharminrah) April 3, 2017

Well I am totally destroyed by that ending. #broadchurch — Nicola Denegri (@NicolaDenegri) April 3, 2017

And particular praise was given for actor Andrew Buchan, who fans lauded for bringing the sensitive storyline to life alongside the investigation into Trish's attack.

#SpoilerAlert Shout out to Andrew Buchan for doing an amazing job as Mark Latimer #broadchurch pic.twitter.com/AFc1xdDCSY — Matt Woodman (@MattWoodman98) April 3, 2017

Everyone always, rightfully, sing the praises of Colman and Tennant, but Andrew Buchan (Mark Latimer) is exceptional in #Broadchurch . — Stuart Bissland (@SBissland) April 3, 2017

Andrew Buchan who plays Mark Latimer was outstanding in #broadchurch tonight — Andrew West Boyd (@realboydie9) April 3, 2017

Andrew Buchan as Mark Latimer, what a talent. Broke my heart though..really wish it didn't have to end like that 😢💔#broadchurch — Louise Williams (@lou_rosexx) April 3, 2017

I think we need to talk about the amazing acting which is Andrew Buchan (Mark Latimer) in #broadchurch - I'm heartbroken. — Tiffany Choules (@TiffanyChoules) April 3, 2017

Utterly heartbreaking, the end of tonight's #Broadchurch ep. The pain of Mark Latimer was conveyed so brilliantly by Andrew Buchan #palpable — Anton G Biggs (@AntonGBiggs1) April 3, 2017

Of course, it’s possible that this wasn’t the end of Mark’s story, and that we’ll see him saved in the remaining two Broadchurch episodes.

But if that really was his final scene, it’s clearly one that will stick with viewers forever.

Broadchurch continues on ITV on Mondays at 9.00pm