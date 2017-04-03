No, you weren't dreaming: will.i.am really did record his latest music video on the set of Coronation Street.

The Voice UK coach's relationship with new broadcaster ITV clearly opens doors – specifically the doors of the Rovers Return, where will.i.am filmed the video for his latest single FIYAH.

Watch the video in full below.

His collaborator India Love is later seeing chilling out by the slot machine in the corner, before will.i.am heads out on to the famous cobbles with his dance troupe for the closing routine.

Just hope no-one gets done for arson after this latest Corrie fire...