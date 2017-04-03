The Chase host Bradley Walsh is taking the reins on ITV's The Nightly Show, following in the footsteps of previous hosts David Walliams, John Bishop, Davina McCall, Dermot O'Leary and Gordon Ramsay.

The scheduling of the weeknight entertainment show, which switches hosts every week, has thrown the fate of the ITV News at Ten into uncertainty and The Nightly Show has struggled in the ratings, with many viewers far from impressed by its content.

Controversy around the programme was so rife that Davina McCall actually quit Twitter while she was hosting earlier this month, and The Nightly Show took another blow when Mel and Sue confirmed they would not be hosting, blaming busy schedules for their decision.

Still, The Nightly Show's fortunes looked up when O'Leary took over the helm last month, with many viewers suggesting he "may just have saved" the show.

Can Bradley Walsh live up to Dermot's performance?

What time is The Nightly Show on TV?

The Nightly Show with Bradley Walsh begins on Monday 3rd April at 10pm on ITV. It will air every night for the following four nights in that slot.